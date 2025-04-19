Not Kartik! THIS actor was the first choice for Chandu Champion

The 2024 film Chandu Champion captured hearts with its powerful storytelling and Kartik Aaryan’s remarkable performance. But what many don’t know is that the role of Murlikant Petkar was originally envisioned for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a recent interview, actor Bhuvan Arora, who also featured in the film, revealed that Sushant initially held the rights to the biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

Arora recalled meeting Sushant Singh Rajput at an airport, where the late actor shared his plans about making a film based on the life of a Paralympic swimmer. That film eventually became Chandu Champion.

Sushant had expressed his admiration for Petkar’s life story as early as 2016, calling it deeply inspiring. Tragically, the project remained incomplete following his untimely demise.

Recognising the value of the story, director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala later brought the film to life, handing the lead role to Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan dedicated himself wholeheartedly to the role. From intense physical transformation to an in-depth study of Petkar’s life, he brought authenticity to the screen. Notably, he performed an eight-minute war sequence in a single take — a testament to his commitment and discipline.

Chandu Champion chronicles the incredible journey of Murlikant Petkar, who overcame life-threatening injuries from the 1965 Indo-Pak War and went on to win gold at the 1972 Paralympics.

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, making this inspiring story accessible to a global audience — and honouring Sushant Singh Rajput’s vision in the process.

On work front, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will play a double role in Nagzilla; to play both hero and villain in a quirky twist.

The film, a hilarious take on the age-old man versus snake conflict, will showcase Kartik Aaryan in two contrasting avatars, one as the hero and the other as the villain, similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s dual role in Jawan, but with a strong comedic spin.

Sources close to the project reveal that this unique concept is the core highlight of Nagzilla. The film is being directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is said to be funnier than all the Fukrey films combined.