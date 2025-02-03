Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Aashiqui 3’ gets major update

Seasoned filmmaker Anurag Basu shared a major update on his hotly-anticipated film ‘Aashiqui 3’, starring Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan.

In a new interview with an Indian news agency, film director Anurag Basu confirmed that Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Aashiqui 3’ is still very much on the cards and he will start filming for it next month.

“We will start the shoot next month,” said Basu, who is currently busy with the pre-production work of the title.

During the same interview, the ‘Barfi’ director also drew comparisons between Bollywood and the Korean film industry and admitted that Indian movies lack global appeal to them. “I think world cinema is noticing our films. But I think we have a long way to go because mainstream cinema still caters to the Indian diaspora and Indian audience,” he said. “We still are far behind in getting a global audience. We only get an Indian audience globally. I think it is a long way to go.”

He went on to compare, “We are as young as the Korean film industry. But they have a global audience. People see their movies, we see their movies. Our movies are only seen by Indians. And very handful of people who are passionate about cinema. We don’t cater globally.”

“We only care about Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekend, 100 crore, 500 crore, bas vahi tak (till here only),” he suggested.

As for ‘Aashiqui 3’, the buzz around Basu’s directorial, led by Aaryan, first started back in 2022. Like the first two films of the franchise, it was initially supposed to be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Mukesh Bhatt. However, last March, Kumar announced that he would solo produce the film, with the title changed to ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’.

Later, the reports suggested that Aaryan is keen on making the film a part of the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise and is working to reverse the title change.