Kartik Aaryan’s uncle, aunt dead in Mumbai hoarding collapse

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s relatives were among the victims after a giant hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid heavy rains.

Kartik Aaryan’s uncle Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita were near the billboard on May 13 when it collapsed due to strong winds leaving as many as 16 people dead, an Indian media outlet reported.

The actor’s family members were set to return to Jabalpur when their vehicle was crushed by the 250-tonne hoarding.

Rescue workers retrieved the bodies of the actor’s uncle and aunt after 56 hours of the accident.

Later, Indian media outlets reported that the actor attended the couple’s funeral and an image was shared reportedly showing Aaryan attending the funeral of his uncle and aunt.

Read more: Kartik Aaryan debuts incredible transformation in first poster of ‘Chandu Champion’

Reports said that the couple had arrived in Mumbai to secure a visa to visit their son Yash living in the United States.

Yash contacted his father’s colleagues after he lost contact with his parent on May 13. However, they also could not locate the couple.

Yash then got help from local police who traced the deceased’s location to Ghatkopar where the hoarding was knocked down by strong winds.

Their bodies were found buried beneath the hoarding and were retrieved in an operation that took several hours.

Reports said that Kartik Aaryan’s cousin instantly flew back to India and held the last ritual on May 16 which Aaryan also attended.

On the work front, Aaryan’s highly-anticipated film Chandu Champion is set to release in theatres on June 14.

Days earlier, the actor dropped jaws with his incredible body transformation in the first poster of Chandu Champion.

To mark a month countdown to the release, the makers of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer movie finally dropped the highly-anticipated character poster of the actor from the sports biopic on May 15.

In the fresh poster, the A-list actor looks unrecognizable as he debuts a jaw-dropping body transformation, flaunting his chiselled physique in a langot. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor wrote, “Champion Aa Raha Hai (Champion is coming)… Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career.”