Influencer’s response to ‘Bartan Dho Jaker’ comment goes viral

A video of a social media influencer giving a befitting response to a troll over passing a gender-stereotypical comment on her is going viral.

Social media applications serve as one of the most popular means of interacting with fans but it does not mean it is free of negativity. Influencer Kashaf Ali was subjected to an unwarranted attack in an interactive session.

A user told her to “bartan dho jaker (go and clean the dishes)”. She had none of this came gave a perfect response to the misogynist.

She posted a video of her washing dishes. The next frame showed preaching gender equality and the importance of breaking negative stereotypes.

“I washed the dishes. Does this make me small or bigger? What’s changed? Nothing. This is perfectly fine for me. It was just a normal task, and I successfully completed it. Why do you people use such derogatory terms for women?” she said.

Kashaf Ali added, “Think sensibly, my friends. Who can afford to buy new dishes for every meal? Are you going to wash them then? It’s strange how I have to explain such basic things.”

