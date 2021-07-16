Martyrs in occupied Kashmir to date shrouded in Pakistan flag, Umar says

ISLAMABAD: Federal planning minister Asad Umar has Friday addressed a ceremony over ahead of Kashmir poll saying the area tops in terms of human development according to a United Nations Development Programme report as opposed to the occupied Kashmir region which scores the lowest, ARY News reported.

He said we will further the progress and development there. He noted they deserve it due to the fact that Kashmir has stood with Pakistan, and added that the people in this region have conceded sacrifices such as the parting of families and enduring atrocities committed by Indian brute forces.

India has been cashing in on the sinistrous fact that even if they attack the colonies on the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan cannot retaliate since on the other part the population of occupied Kashmiri Muslims resides.

He said Imran Khan is the leader who revived the Kashmir cause on every international front which was otherwise dissuading as the world had begun to forget it.

For Imran Khan, it’s not about winning elections in Kashmir and only baiting Kashmiri people for support in return for votes, he said. He has unconditionally stood for this cause and has been standing tall in the face of Indian propaganda and atrocities.

Unlike Nawaz Sharif who when stepped forward in his rule, nobody followed his lead and why would they as he has defeated the purpose by inviting over and hosting Modi on family events, Umar said.