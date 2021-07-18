Proud to sound global alarm on Indian atrocities in Kashmir, PM says

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) power show ahead of Kashmir polls wherein he asserted Indian government was naive to assume Pakistani stance would be indifferent following the revocation of the special status of Kashmir on August 5, ARY News reported.

They thought it would be like how it was in the past as Nawaz Sharif’s government did nothing to deter Indian brutality meted out in Kashmir, PM Imran Khan said.

He added the national policy stayed quiet when extra-judicial killings and pallet-gun assailing were carried out on their youth.

In the preceding government, the PM said, when Nawaz Sharif visited Kashmir he wouldn’t call on Kashmir freedom movement leaders to avoid risking relations with Narendra Modi. He said the ex-PM ordered his foreign ministry to avoid releasing statements against India.

He claimed before his stance, nobody recalled the Indian atrocities in Kashmir, and added that he voiced this concern across the world.

We have told the world how in RSS-ridden India the people in Kashmir do not have rights, he said.

Hardly an hour ahead of this address, the PM also addressed the Bhimber power show wherein he advised people attending the address to wear masks and follow Covid SOPs amid the fourth wave of the global pandemic.

He said he dreaded what if later it divulges that people fall sick after this rally and added he is really concerned about their health. Nevertheless, going further he told them he has played cricket under the sun his entire life but even he sweated profusely on the stage today.

I respect your passion and vigor despite the scorching weather and I wish to make your futures bright so that whoever holds our passport is regarded with great respect, the PM told Bhimber people.