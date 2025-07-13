web analytics
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Kashmir Martyrs’ Day being observed today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, in Pakistan and the world over are observing the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, today (Sunday), to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is being marked by a complete shutdown in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where the 22 martyrs of July 13, 1931, are buried.

The call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the APHC urged the people to make the shutdown and march a success to send a strong message to the world that the people of Kashmir seek a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions and reject Indian subjugation in all its forms.

Rallies, seminars and conferences are also being held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all major capitals of the world to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and highlight the ongoing struggle for freedom.

On 13th July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 unarmed Kashmiris, one after another, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against Abdul Qadeer, who had urged the people to defy the despotic Dogra rule.

At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man started calling Azaan and was shot dead by the Dogra soldiers.

Another youth took his place and he too was martyred by the troops. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

Since then, Kashmiris have been observing July 13 as Martyrs’ Day, renewing their pledge to continue the struggle until the achievement of their right to self-determination.

