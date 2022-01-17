Kashmir Road killing: Progress made in Shahrukh murder case, says DIG

KARACHI: A senior police officer has confirmed considerable progress was made in the Shahrukh murder case who had been killed by a street criminal for resisting the robbery at Karachi’s Kashmir Road, ARY News reported on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Muqaddas Haider told ARY News that considerable progress was made in the Shahrukh murder case. The culprit will be arrested soon, he said.

DIG East revealed that the suspect had started chasing the rickshaw from outside a hospital. Muqaddas Haider added that the investigators traced the routes via CCTV footage which the culprit had chosen to flee from the crime scene.

Haider vowed that the police department will give good news in the Shahrukh murder case soon.

On January 12, the young man had been killed in front of his mother for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Kashmir Road area while the security camera captured the horrible moment of the street crime.

A street criminal had opened fire on a young man for resisting the robbery in the Kashmir Road area of Karachi. A CCTV footage of the terrifying incident had surfaced which showed the armed criminal gunning down the young citizen, Shahrukh at his doorstep.

It showed slain Shahrukh ran towards the street criminal after his mother rang the doorbell who was looting valuables at the doorstep. The criminal immediately opened fire on Shahrukh and fled from the scene after snatching jewellery from the women.

On that day, three citizens had lost their lives in street crimes in different areas of the metropolis in a few hours.

Following the gruesome incidents of citizens’ killings, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi had constituted special teams and ordered them to utilise all resources to arrest the street criminals after taking notice of incidents.

The Karachi police chief had permitted all field officers to independently monitor the patrolling teams.

