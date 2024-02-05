Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, all arrangements have been made to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today at home and abroad in a befitting manner.

It said that Solidarity walks will be organized across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In Islamabad, a rally will be held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the Constitution Avenue.

One minute silence will be observed at 09:30 am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Posters and billboards have been displayed around important Avenves, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

In connection with the day, debate and declamation contests as well as essay writing competitions are being organized in educational institutions.

Radio Pakistan is broadcasting special programme to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Forces Chiefs have said Pakistan will continue to extend its unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support for just solution to Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.