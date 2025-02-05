Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Ankara with high-level participation

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara observed Kashmir Solidarity Day (05 February) to reaffirm support to the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for realization of their right to self-determination.

Former Turkish deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag, former Turkish Minister for Agriculture Mehmet Mehdi Eker, former Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, currently DG SESRIC Ms. Zehra Zumrut, Member Parliament Burhan Kayaturk, Member Parliament Mustafa Kaya, Vice Mayor Ankara Municipality Mr. Faruk Koyluoglu, President Geostrategic Foresight Institute Gen. (R) Guray Alpar, Vice President Institute of Strategic Thinking Mr. Alpar Tan, Ambassador (R) Numan Hazar, representatives of media, think tanks and civil society attended the event.

While reiterating Turkish support for Kashmiri legitimate cause of self-determination, Former Turkish deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag stated that Turkiye has always supported peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the desire of the Kashmiri people and will continue to do so.

He emphasized that international community needs to play its due role in putting an end to human rights atrocities in IIOJK. Former Turkish Minister for Agriculture Mehmet Mehdi Eker, stated that Kashmir dispute is the issue of everyone with conscience, an issue of human rights and justice and the resolution of Kashmir dispute is vital for the peace and stability in South Asia.

Turkish Member Parliament Burhan Kayaturk stated that the right to self-determination was promised to the Kashmiri people by the United Nations and the Indian leadership itself, but still after seven decades the promise remained unfulfilled.

In the just cause of freedom, Turkish nation would always keep standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren, he added. Turkish Member Parliament Mustafa Kaya stated that international community needs to play its due role in putting an end to human rights atrocities in IIOJK and implementation of relevant UN resolutions to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Former Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, currently DG SESRIC Ms. Zehra Zumrut stated that Kashmir issue should be resolved within the framework of UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Vice Mayor Ankara Municipality Mr. Faruk Koyluoglu highlighted that Pakistani and Turkish peoples have been in solidarity throughout history and this unity would continue forever. He reiterated Turkish support to Kashmiri struggle for the legitimate right of self-determination.

President Geostrategic Foresight Institute, Gen. (R) Guray Alpar stated that the indifference of international community to Kashmir and Palestine is surprising; Kashmiris deserve the basic human right of self-determination, as promised to them by the United Nations Vice President Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE) Mr. Alpar Tan stated that in current era of disinformation, it is important that the actual situation and status of disputed territories is reflected objectively in media.

While underscoring the importance of international peace Ambassador(R) Numan Hazar stated that resolution of Kashmir dispute is vital for the establishment of regional and global peace. In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid thanked the audience and stated that the cross-sectional representation consisting of former ministers, current parliamentarians, representatives of political parties, Ankara Mayor office, academia and media clearly demonstrated Turkiye’s unflinching support to Kashmir’s just struggle for the right of self-determination.

Ambassador Junaid explained the genesis of the Kashmir dispute, current status and alluded to atrocities and genocidal actions committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which had stepped up ever since 05 August 2019 illegal act of the Indian government.

Ambassador Junaid further stated that the Kashmir dispute was far more than a regional conflict—it was a litmus test for the international community’s commitment to justice and human rights. He called upon global leaders and institutions to take decisive action: hold India accountable for its systematic human rights abuses in IIOJK, reverse the illegal actions of 5th August, 2019, and ensure the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Ambassador thanked the people and government of Turkiye for its principled stance on Kashmir, especially H.E President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for highlighting the Kashmir cause at international fora.