Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan High Commission in Male’

The Pakistan High Commission in Male’ held a ceremony to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate support for the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination in the India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The function started with a recitation from the Holy Quran. Deputy Head of Mission, Zulqurnain Ahmad paid gratitude to the distinguished guests for attending the ceremony.

In order to express the resolve that Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters; National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were played.

Mr. Zulqurnain featuring the importance of the day said the Kashmiris are struggling not for a piece of land but for peace of soul. It is their struggle for ‘right against wrongs’; the struggle for ‘liberalism against fascism’, the struggle for ‘freedom against suppression’, and the struggle to attain the legitimate rights to self-determination.

The right which was promised to them by India and the International Community.

While speaking at the event, H.E. Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, High Commissioner of Pakistan highlighted the Human Rights Violations in the IIOJK.

He expressed that Jammu and Kashmir’s dispute is one of the oldest, unresolved items on the agenda of the United Nations. Over the last seventy-five years, India has continued its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and suppressed its people.

Muhamad Fayyaz Gilani said the durable peace and development in the region hinges on a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and as per the aspiration of the Kashmiri people.

The function was concluded with special prayers offered for the martyrs and freedom of Kashmir.

