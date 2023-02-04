Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed tomorrow (Sunday) to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolutions, ARY News reported.

According to details, the day will also be marked to expose worst-ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country. Solidarity walks will be organized in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters.

In the federal capital, the walk will be led by cabinet members including Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Qamar Zaman Kaira. It will be joined by the parliamentarians and people belonging to different walks of life.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Posters and billboards will be displayed on important roads, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, debate and declamation contests as well as essay writing competitions will be organized in educational institutions across the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will address the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly tomorrow.

In a statement, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister in his address will express solidarity with the brave, zealous and freedom loving people of Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

She said the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as its support to the Kashmiri people.

The Information Minister said Kashmir solidarity day is being observed across the country with full fervor on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

