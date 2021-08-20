Friday, August 20, 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: Kashmiri children praise Pakistan, China while talking to Indian journalist

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that India has failed to suppress Kashmiris even after using guns and tanks for the last seven decades.

These views were expressed by Governor Sarwar while sharing a video of an Indian journalist talking to Kashmiri children from his Twitter handle.

He said in his tweet that Kashmiri children were praising Pakistan and China in the video and expressing hatred towards India.

In the caption of the video, Chaudhry Sarwar said that India is carrying out the world’s biggest terrorism in Kashmir, even using guns and tanks, India has failed to suppress Kashmiris in 70 years.

Governor Punjab said that more than 95,000 Kashmiris have been targeted by the Indian forces, but no power in the world can demoralize the Kashmiris. Inshallah, Kashmir will be free.

