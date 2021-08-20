WATCH: Kashmiri children praise Pakistan, China while talking to Indian journalist

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that India has failed to suppress Kashmiris even after using guns and tanks for the last seven decades.

These views were expressed by Governor Sarwar while sharing a video of an Indian journalist talking to Kashmiri children from his Twitter handle.

مقبوضہ کشمیر میں بھارتی افواج 70 سالوں سے بندوق سے لیکر ٹینک تک ہر طاقت استعمال کر رہی ہے’95ہزارکشمیر ی شہید ‘1لاکھ 7ہزار بچے یتیم ہوچکے.مگر کشمیری بچوں کی #Pakistan سے محبت اوربھارتی صحافی سے گفتگو ثابت کر رہی ہے کشمیر بنے گا پاکستان. کشمیری #India سے نفرت کرتے ہیں

#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/07dStpIACO — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) August 19, 2021

He said in his tweet that Kashmiri children were praising Pakistan and China in the video and expressing hatred towards India.

In the caption of the video, Chaudhry Sarwar said that India is carrying out the world’s biggest terrorism in Kashmir, even using guns and tanks, India has failed to suppress Kashmiris in 70 years.

Governor Punjab said that more than 95,000 Kashmiris have been targeted by the Indian forces, but no power in the world can demoralize the Kashmiris. Inshallah, Kashmir will be free.