Kashmiris across the world observe Black Day against India's illegal occupation

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Black Day today (Monday) to draw the world attention to the impending catastrophe caused by India’s continued illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was on October 27, 1947, when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged the Kashmiri people to observe Black Day today to sensitize the international community about the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute.

President, PM’s messages

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

In their separate messages on the Black Day being observed today (Monday), they said October 27, 1947, marks one of the darkest days in the history when Indian forces illegally entered Jammu and Kashmir, beginning a brutal occupation that continues till date.

President Asif Ali Zardari said generations of Kashmiris have endured unimaginable suffering under occupation, marked by violence, repression, and denial of their fundamental rights.

He deplored India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, aimed at changing IIOJK’s demography. He urged the international community, especially the United Nations, to hold India accountable for grave human rights violations and to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said India continues to deny the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination. He condemned India’s draconian laws, including the imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders and curbs on freedom of movement and expression.

He said Pakistan has consistently highlighted the plight of Kashmiri brothers and sisters before the international community and echoed their calls for freedom from Indian occupation. Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their just struggle, as two-hundred and forty million Pakistanis stand firmly and resolutely beside them in their pursuit of self-determination.