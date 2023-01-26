Kashmiris observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over on Thursday observing India’s Republic Day, as Black Day to impress upon the world to take notice of New Delhi’s continued denial of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the observance of Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The day is being marked by a complete strike in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world capitals to give a strong message to the international community that the Kashmiris consider India as a usurper of their fundamental rights.

Read more: Pakistani leadership fully committed to Kashmir cause: President Alvi

APHC leaders and organizations including Ghulam Nabi War, Khadim Hussain, Sibte Shabbir Qummi and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front through statements, massages and posters have asked the Kashmiris to boycott all Indian official celebrations and hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops and other buildings.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested four youth during crackdown operations and house raids in Surankote area of Poonch district under fake cases.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in Jammu said Narendara Modi can ban and suppress the press and institutions with the use of CBI and Enforcement Directorate but the truth has a habit of coming out.

