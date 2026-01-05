Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day worldwide

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Right to Self-Determination Day on Monday, calling on the international community to fulfil its obligations regarding the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

The observance follows a call by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. Across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, protests, rallies, seminars and other awareness programmes are being held at divisional and district levels.

In the state capital Muzaffarabad, public gatherings and rallies have been organised by the Kashmir Liberation Cell, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, and the International Forum for Justice. Participants are peacefully marching towards the office of the United Nations Observer Mission in the city.

All three local radio stations are broadcasting special programmes to mark the day.

January 5 marks the anniversary of the United Nations Security Council resolution adopted in 1949, which affirmed that the future of Jammu and Kashmir would be decided through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN supervision.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has submitted an urgent appeal to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the world body to implement its resolutions recognising the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

In a letter, JKDFP Acting President Mehmood Ahmed Saghar highlighted the annual observance of January 5 and expressed concern over what he described as the continued deterioration of the political and human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a UN-recognised disputed territory.

Referring to the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan resolution of January 5, 1949, Saghar reiterated that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir must be determined in accordance with the will of its people through a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under UN auspices.