Kashmiris protest outside UN during speech of Indian FM

NEW YORK: Kashmiris staged a protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters during the speech of the Indian foreign minister in the UNGA.

As per details, Kashmiris protested outside the UN building in New York despite rain against the atrocities of India. AJK PM’s Special Assistant, Sardar Zareef Khan also attended the protest.

Addressing the participants of the protest, Zareef Khan said the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh in Canada had exposed the ugly face of the Indian government۔

Zareef Khan urged the United Nations to ensure the implementation of its resolutions regarding Kashmir.

He said the atrocities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir could not suppress the struggle for the right of self-determination.

Meanwhile, senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has demanded the release of all Kashmiri political leaders and activists languishing in jails for the past many years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Agha Moosvi while addressing an event held at the Central Imam Bargah in Budgam welcomed the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from his four-year house detention.