Kasur madrassa teacher arrested for beating student

KASUR: A corporal punishment incident has gone viral on social media, which occurred in Phool Nagar, Kasur, where a madrassa teacher was caught beating a young student brutally with a stick for eating chickpeas, ARY News reported.

The child sustained physical injuries, and the footage has caused widespread criticism across social media and news platforms.

The child’s father filed a complaint against the corporal punishment, madrassa violence and the teacher at the local police station, requesting swift action.

Police officials watched the CCTV footage and detained the involved teacher. In the video, it is visible that the teacher is brutally beating the child with a stick, raising potential concerns about the uncontrolled violence in religious institutions.

This incident took place just after another corporal punishment case in Swat, where a 14-year-old, Farhan Ayaz, died because of severe madrassa violence for hours by multiple teachers. Farhan Ayaz had allegedly rejoined the seminary after a brief absence and was brutalised. His body showed signs of intense suffering, and later the authorities sealed the madrassa.

Read More: Swat madrassa sealed after student tortured to death by teachers

Several suspects, including teachers and administration, have been arrested by the Police in the Swat case. However, the main suspect, including the madrassa head, remains at large. Farhan Ayaz’s uncle exposed that the child had earlier objected to unreasonable requests made by the administrator’s son, but no one took any action despite a formal complaint.

Both incidents have reignited discussions about the requirement to control religious schools in Pakistan.

Human rights groups and child safety advocates are asking the government to make strict rules and impose the Child Protection Act more legally and strictly.

The case involving the madrassa teacher who beat a child in Kasur is now being used as an important example showing why reforms are necessary.