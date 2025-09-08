Goods transporters claim 11 drivers kidnapped from katcha area

The Goods Carriers Association (GCA) has claimed that their 11 drivers have been kidnapped from Katcha (riverine) area near Kashmore, requesting the Pakistan Army to step in and provide protection to the country’s transport community.

According to the association’s acting president, Safeer Shaheen, the armed dacoits operating in the kacha (riverine) areas targeted goods transporters, abducting multiple drivers in a brazen act of lawlessness.

The transporters also warned of a nationwide strike, giving the government a 48-hour ultimatum to ensure the safe recovery of the kidnapped drivers.

“If the abducted drivers are not recovered within 48 hours, we will be forced to halt business activities across the country,” said acting president of the association.

The association has urged the government to take immediate and effective measures to secure the release of the kidnapped drivers.

General Secretary Nadeem Arain said that if the situation continues, transporters will have no choice but to take extreme steps to ensure their own safety.

“Truck and trailer drivers, along with their staff, are at the mercy of criminals on highways and kacha areas. If the government fails to act swiftly, economic activities nationwide will grind to a halt,” added Shaheen.

The transporters warned that a strike could inflict heavy losses on Pakistan’s already struggling economy and demanded immediate action against bandits operating on national highways and in riverine regions.