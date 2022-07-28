Katcha area evacuation ordered after flooding at Guddu Barrage

KASHMORE: The authorities have directed shifting of the people from katcha area to safer places after surge in Indus river water level at Guddu Barrage, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage, has been measured 3,12,816 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,88,709 cusecs,” according to the water figures released by the control room of the barrage. ” The water in the river has surged by 34,000 cusecs in last 24 hours,” according to the statement.

“The barrage’s offtaking Ghotki Feeder Canal and Desert Patt Feeder have been closed,” control room shared.

Indus river has been in low flood, the surging water level increasing pressure at the protective dyke of Guddu Barrage, according to officials.

The katcha area between Guddu and Sukkur barrages has submerged due to upsurge in water level of the river. The land link of several villages has been severed in the riverine area and the local administration has issued directives for shifting the people from katcha area to safer places.

The water officials have said that the Indus river has been in low flood between the two barrages and an upsurge in the water level is likely in coming days.

Earlier, in a federal meeting on losses in rainfall, Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah briefed that 2,83,400 cusecs flow of Indus river presently passing through the Guddu Barrage. “This water flow is expected to reach to 2,90,000 to 3,40,000 cusecs at Guddu in next 24 hours,” Sindh CM said.

“The administration used to shift the people from katcha area when the water surges above 4,00,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage,” he added.

