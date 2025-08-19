Sindh govt to launch decisive operation in Katcha area

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch a fast and ruthless operation against bandits in the Katcha region to restore peace and security, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision was made in a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended by Corps Commander V, Lt Gen Muhammad Dastgir, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Home Minister Zia Lanjhar, DG Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Shamraiz, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister stressed that peace in Katcha must be ensured at all costs and no kidnapping-for-ransom incident will be tolerated.

He said police and Rangers have been conducting operations in the area since 2024, but now the campaign must be intensified and carried out mercilessly. However, dacoits’ who surrender will be given leniency.

A high-level monitoring committee, headed by the Home Minister and comprising senior officials including the DG Rangers and IG Police, has been formed to oversee the operation. Another committee will ensure the implementation of operational measures.

The Sindh government has also provided modern weapons to the police and is using technology for better results. It was further decided to block internet services in Katcha during the operation and shut down all social media accounts of bandits.

In addition to security, the government plans development projects in the Katcha region, including building roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister said that peaceful residents of the area also want peace and the government is committed to protecting their lives and property.

The decisive operation will be intensified in Larkana and Sukkur’s Katcha areas, with full coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, police recovered two hostages from a gang of bandits from Ghotki’s katcha area, a police officer told media on Saturday.

“Two kidnapped persons have been recovered from the katcha area of Rownti,” SSP Ghotki Dr. Samiullah has said.