Katcha dacoit Sattar Kosh, carrying Rs2.5mn bounty, surrenders

SADIQABAD: In a major breakthrough in the Katcha area, a highly wanted and dangerous dacoit, Sattar Kosh — who was carrying a bounty of Rs2.5 million — surrendered to police along with two accomplices in the riverine belt of Rahim Yar Khan, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said Sattar Kosh laid down his arms along with Liaquat Kosh and Barkat Kosh before District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Ali Samoon.

Police officials stated that the suspects were wanted in multiple serious cases, including robbery, kidnapping for ransom and attacks on police personnel. They had long remained a major challenge for law enforcement agencies operating in the region.

DPO Irfan Ali Samoon said operations in the Katcha areas — involving drone surveillance, strategic force advancement and targeted actions — would continue until the complete elimination of criminal elements.

The Inspector General (IG) Punjab praised the professional performance of the Rahim Yar Khan Police and commended the team for securing the surrender of the dangerous outlaws.

During the surrender, the dacoits reportedly expressed remorse over their past criminal activities and stated that they wished to abandon crime and lead peaceful, law-abiding lives.

Earlier last month, police reported significant progress in the ongoing operation in the Katcha area. A total of 139 bandits had surrendered, two outlaws were killed, and around 90 per cent of the area had been cleared by the 13th day of the operation.

Punjab and Sindh police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have continued their joint crackdown in the Katcha region — a riverine terrain long considered a hub of criminal activity.

DPO Sadiqabad Irfan Samoon said 15 bandits were injured in drone strikes during the operation, while several underground bunkers used by outlaws were destroyed.