Katcha dacoits kidnap two boys in Sadiqabad

Sadiqabad: Armed dacoits from the Katcha area kidnapped two boys in Sadiqabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, motorcycle-borne robbers abducted the victims, identified as Nabeel Ahmed and Hasnain, from within the jurisdiction of Ahmedpur Lamma Police Station.

Upon receiving the report, a heavy contingent of police reached the scene; however, the bandits managed to flee with the abducted boys toward the riverine Katcha area.

Police have launched a search operation to recover the victims. Authorities said special teams, led by DSP Bhong and the SHO of Ahmedpur Lamma, have been formed to track down the kidnappers.

Police expressed confidence that both victims would be safely recovered soon.

Earlier on Oct 22, 2025, Seventy-two bandits of katcha area lay down arms in a ceremony here on Wednesday, chaired by Sindh’s Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

Home Minister Zia Lanjar speaking on the occasion said that the people want peace in the area and everyone in the region want law and order here.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari has given the policy for maintenance of law and order in katcha area.

I.G. Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said in the ceremony that kidnapping for ransom crimes were rampant in the area, now the region has been cleared.

“The katcha area of Ghotki is yet to be cleared, honey trap incidents that were started in year 2012, are still continuing in the area,” IG Memon said.

DIG Nasir Aftab, speaking on the occasion said that the government of Sindh has initiated a surrender policy for dacoits under which 282 outlaws have opted to lay down arms.

“In the first phase of the policy 72 dacoits have surrendered arms today,” DIG Larkano said.