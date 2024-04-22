Katcha dacoits loot passenger van in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Katcha dacoits looted a passenger van in the limits of B-Section police station Thul, Jacobabad on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per details, the Katcha dacoits stopped a passenger van in Jacoabad and looted valuables including cash, gold and mobile phones, and others from passengers.

The dacoits after looting the passenger easily escaped the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the affected passengers have staged a sit-in protest at the Jongal-Karampur Road, resulting in massive traffic jams.

They are demanding the return of their valuables and action against the Katcha dacoits.

On April 19, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, after consultation with all stakeholders, decided to conduct a joint operation in the Katcha area of Sindh, with full force to clear the area from dacoits.

An important meeting of the National Action Plan Implementation Review Committee was held at NACTA headquarters here on Friday under the chairmanship of the Interior Minister which was attended by Interior Secretary, Head NACTA, DG FIA, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

IGs and provincial home secretaries besides National Coordinator NACTA, all teams of National Action Plan and Intelligence agencies and chief commissioners also attended the meeting.