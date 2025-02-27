Katcha dacoits’ ringleader Ayub Teghani surrenders to police

Shikarpur: Ayub Teghani, ringleader of Teghani gang in Katcha area, has surrendered to police and Rangers in Shikarpur.

More than 13 cases have been registered against Ayub Teghani at various police stations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur, Shahzaib Chachar, stated that Ayub Teghani was involved in multiple criminal activities, including terrorism, murder, and attacks on police officers.

He added that the ongoing Sindh police operation is putting significant pressure on the robbers, leading some to surrender.

SSP Chachar also pledged to provide legal assistance to those who decide to abandon a life of crime.

Read More: Katcha dacoits kill hostage over unpaid ransom demand

Earlier, the Katcha area dacoits have claimed another life, killing a kidnapped victim over the non-payment of ransom.

According to reports, Muhammad Shoaib, the deceased, was reportedly abducted by the Katcha dacoits from Multan some time ago. The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom exceeding Rs50 million, along with luxury items such as expensive mobile phones and watches.

The grieving family disclosed that Shoaib was subjected to repeated torture. The dacoits sent disturbing videos of the abuse, pressuring the family to comply with their demands swiftly. Despite their efforts, Shoaib endured brutal treatment until he was ultimately killed.

In a shocking development, the bandits are now demanding an additional Rs5 million from the family to release Shoaib’s body.

The victim’s family has called upon higher authorities to take immediate action. They have requested intervention to recover Shoaib’s body and to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

The family has appealed to the government to put an end to such criminal activities in the Katcha area.