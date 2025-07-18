Kate Beckinsale confirms mother Judy’s death

Hollywood actor Kate Beckinsale confirmed on Friday that her mother, British actress Judy Loe, died at the age of 78.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said that she was left ‘paralysed’ after seeing her mother die in her arms on July 15.

“I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record. She died the night of 15 July in my arms after immeasurable suffering,” Kate Beckinsale wrote.

Widely known for her roles in TV shows such as ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Inspector Morse,’ ‘Casualty’ and ‘Holby City,’ Judy Loe was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2023.

Beckinsale is the only child of the British actress and her first husband, actor Richard Beckinsale.

“I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet. I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone,” Kate Beckinsale wrote.

The Hollywood actor added, “Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.”

The 51-year-old concluded by revealing that the death of her mother was the biggest fear of her life since her father died when she was just five years old.

“This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama… I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry,” she wrote.

It is to be noted here that Judy Loe was married to Richard Beckinsale from 1977 to 1979, until he died of a heart attack at the age of 31 in 1979.