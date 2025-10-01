Kate Gosselin requests for prayers from hospital bed

American reality TV star Kate Gosselin has asked her TikTok followers to remember her in their prayers as she shared a concerning photo of herself from a hospital bed on the social platform.

Taking to her TikTok handle on Monday, TV personality Kate Gosselin published a photo of herself from a hospital bed in a dimly-lit room and requested, “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow.”

“I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers. Thanks, guys,” added the ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ alum, with the photo, which sees her arm with an IV and a pulse oximeter clipped to her finger.

“Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able,” she assured further in the caption of the post, titled “Emergencies don’t care about schedules.”

“Please don’t worry about me. Please pray instead. I’ll be back as soon as I can,” Gosselin added.

Notably, Gosselin, 50, is best known for TLC’s reality series ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’, with her then-husband Jon Gosselin and their eight kids, including twins Mady and Cara, 24, and sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Leah, Collin, Aaden and Joel, 21, as well as ‘Kate Plus 8” and ‘Kate Plus Date’.