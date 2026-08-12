Unproven stories of a falling out between the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and her sister, Pippa Middleton have caused a storm amongst social media sites, reopening existing battles of the online royal community.

Online tabloids have said that a disagreement broke out after Pippa’s decision to holiday following the news of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis was picked to by the general public.

Pippa allegedly then argued that she was viewing things not in the traditional sense- leading to the breaking of communication.

None of these claims have been unproven so far and no statements have been made from either sides.

How the online fan factions assist the tabloids The nature of the rumour shows how ferocious online commentary is of the UK Royal Family and fans remain divided amongst social media groups as to whether they support Prince and Princess of Wales or the Prince and Princess, as Prince of Wales or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

When new project launches or when personal issues affect royal family members such high figures they do find a section of society, fuelled by online debates of rumour, to leap to the most extreme criticism.

Even those rumours that do not hold any water and are completely made up will reach the highest form of popularity very fast via social media and aggressive comments.

The Princess of Wales is still communicating with the press of how she is doing with treatment and her family life.

The Middleton family members are quite tight with each other and remain closely supportive.