Kate Middleton gets blatantly honest about her singing abilities

Despite being a woman of many talents, Kate Middleton took everyone by surprise with her brutally honest confession about her singing abilities.

The royal family of Britain came together for the second annual ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ concert to honour the longest-reigning monarch who passed away last September, at the age of 96.

Kate was joined by her elder kids, George and Charlotte, as well as her husband, William for the event, while the new monarch, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were also in attendance.

The Princess of Wales also got to chat with music star Alfie Boe at the service when she surprised everyone with a rather self-deprecating joke about her musical skills. “On the piano, you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing,” Middleton, 40, confessed.

She also revealed, “Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me – I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice.”

“I’ll have to have some lessons,” the Princess quipped.

In the same concert, the Princess of Wales also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth and said the royal family’s first Christmas without the late monarch would ‘feel very different’.

“So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared,” Kate said in an introduction to the carol service, which took place in the last week of December 2022 and was broadcasted on Saturday.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion,” she stated.

