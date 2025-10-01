Kate Middleton leaves fans gushing with unexpected accessory in new photo

Kate Middleton has sent her ardent fans into a frenzy with an unexpected accessory in a never-before-seen photo.

Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales took to her Instagram account to send her heartfelt wishes for team England as patron of the Rugby Football Union ahead of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup Final.

“Good luck, England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you!” she sweetly wrote before signing off with her initials, “C” for Catherine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

However, the heartwarming wish was accompanied by a playful image of the future where she could be seen wearing a red cowboy hat with a bedazzled brim and a tiara adornment.

The image showed the mother-of-three smiling ear to ear alongside the members of Red Roses.

Soon after Princess Kate’s post, royal fans quickly rushed to the comment section to gush over the future queen.

“So princessy!” one wrote.

While another added, “The hat is so cute on you, Catherine.”

“Iconic pic,” a third penned.

Princess Kate’s cowboy tiara hat look came weeks after she turned heads in Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara for the state banquet held in honour of President Donald Trump’s U.K. state visit, last month.