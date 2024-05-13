Kate Middleton lookalike paid fortune to pose as Princess of Wales

As Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment, her doppelganger went viral after reports said that she impersonated the Princess of Wales at public events.

On March 23, Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, said she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy following tests taken that revealed that cancer had been present.

The wife of heir to the throne Prince William, spent two weeks in hospital in January after undergoing what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for an unspecified but non-cancerous condition.

Now, reports said that Gabriella Munro Douglas, also known as ‘Kate Lookalike’, works as a body double of Kate Middleton to attend public events.

Reports said that the doppelganger was also paid a hefty amount for the job.

A Spanish TV show has claimed that Kate Middleton’s photos with her husband and children prior to the cancer announcement were actually of her doppelganger.

According to the show’s report, the Kate Lookalike was paid around Є1,100 per day to impersonate the Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family has neither confirmed nor denied the reports that the Palace has asked Gabriella Munro Douglas for her services.

“There is no official record or confirmation that the Palace has hired her for these things. Everything doubles do in this capacity is very much off the record,” the report said.

Kate Middleton was the first commoner to marry a prince in close proximity to the throne in more than 350 years when she wed William in 2011 and has since become one of the most popular royals.