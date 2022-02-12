Kate Middleton makes kebabs; video goes viral

A video of Prince William’s wife and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton singing and making fruit kebabs with children is viral.

The viral video sees the 40-year-old, who is the founder of Royal Foundation Centre, smiling during a cooking workshop run organized by mental health charity named Parents and Communities Together (PACT) earlier this week.

Kate Middleton assisted the two-year-old Jonathan, who was celebrating his birthday, in chopping up his banana. She appreciated the work of the child who was eating the fruit.

In a joke, she told a mother that she would shake her hand if her hands had not gone sticky. She then pulled a face of amazement at a year-old Zoe who was eating strawberries.

Moreover, the mother of three accepted a “cup of tea” from George that was filled with kinetic sand, from a boy called George. She played along by taking her mask off for pretending to take a sip and saying thank you before returning it to him.

A report by the Evening Standard stated she laid emphasis on the need of making a “holistic” system for ensuring that isolated new mothers and their children do not “fall through the cracks” during the visit.

Visitor Simonetta Guerra informed Kate Middleton about how the course helped the parents in getting to know that their influence plays a big role in their child’s mental development along with encouraging games and sports as well.

