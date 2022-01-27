Kate Middleton more popular than Meghan Markle; here’s why

A study found out that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is much more popular than her sister-in-law and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Barbend’s research stated that people are seven times more interested in the diet plan Kate Middleton than that of Meghan Markle.

Experts mention that Kate Middleton’s diet plan, which is the wife of Prince William, gets over 4,600 searches per month. It goes more than 55,000 each year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Middleton (@_kate_middleton_royal)

As far as the wife of Prince Harry is concerned, her diet plan receives 1,100 searches per month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Markle 🔵 (@meghanmarkle_official)

Kate has a name for keeping a healthy diet and has been termed as “fabulous at 40” as well.

Read More: Kate Middleton’s viral picture causes stir on social media

A report stated that her day begins “with slow-burn energy oats to give her fuel for a busy day of royal events and running after three small kids.”

Her workout includes planking and running.

She is popular among the royals and the fashion industry as well.

Book of portraits

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Sunday launched a book of photographic portraits taken during Britain’s COVID-19 lockdowns that she said would provide a lasting record of the pandemic.

A panel of judges including Kate chose 100 portraits from over 31,000 entries, which were shown in digital and community exhibitions before the book was announced.

Comments