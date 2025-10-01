Kate Middleton, Prince William set to visit Australia ‘in coming period’?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Australia might be on the cards!

Over the weekend, King Charles met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Following their meeting, the politician hinted at the possibility of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ upcoming tour to Australia.

“I’m certainly hoping there will be one. There’s a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia,” he told the reporters.

Albanese went on to gush over the British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla’s, last trip to Australia in 2024.

“It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, who had a very successful visit, and His Majesty is very engaged,” he expressed.

The Prime Minister further added, “And I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well, and we are hopeful that might occur in the coming period.”

Despite Anthony Albanese’s comments, there are no announced plans for an upcoming tour by the future king and queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton last visited Australia in 2014 along with their eldest son, Prince George.

In recent years, the Prince of Wales has travelled solo to many foreign countries, while the Princess of Wales has kept overseas visits to a minimum due to her cancer treatment and recovery.