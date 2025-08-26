Prince William, Kate Middleton’s fresh start in Windsor comes with neighbour worries

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to relocate to Forest Lodge in Windsor with their three children, but the move has raised mixed reactions among neighbours.

The couple, who currently live at Adelaide Cottage, will shift into the eight-bedroom property later this year, marking what many believe will be their long-term residence.

While some locals have expressed excitement about welcoming the royal family, others are concerned about privacy issues.

Reports suggest that additional fencing, screens, and landscaping have been added around Forest Lodge to ensure security for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

New security measures are also expected before the family settles in.

Daily Mail revealed that two nearby tenants were relocated earlier this summer due to the property’s proximity, though they were offered comparable or better Crown Estate homes.

The move will also see the royal couple’s staff, including their nanny and housekeepers, living in separate nearby properties rather than at the main home.

For Kate Middleton, the move to Windsor represents a fresh start after her successful cancer treatment in 2024.

The Princess of Wales announced her remission in early 2025, following preventative chemotherapy and months out of the public eye.

Friends say the new home offers more space and greenery, which is important for family life.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have long prioritised a balance between royal duty and a private family environment.

Forest Lodge, located near London but offering a quieter lifestyle, is seen as the ideal base for their future, even as William prepares for his eventual role as king.

Earlier it was reported that Prince William, along with his wife Kate Middleton, was unlikely to make Buckingham Palace his home once he succeeds King Charles, according to reports.

Prince William and Princess Kate had decided to move with their children into Forest Lodge, a historic home in Windsor Great Park, which they see as their long-term residence.

Prince William raised questions about the future of Buckingham Palace, which has been the official royal residence in London since 1837.

The Palace is undergoing a £369 million renovation, but insiders suggest William will not live there. Instead, Buckingham Palace may be used only for state occasions and opened to the public.

Prince William’s decision made him the first monarch in modern times not to reside in a palace or castle. The move marks a change in tradition within the Royal Family.