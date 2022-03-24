Thursday, March 24, 2022
Kate Middleton receives flak over the viral clip

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has landed in hot water after a recent clip of her interaction with a Jamaican woman during the Caribbean tour emerged on social media.

A video doing rounds on social media since yesterday sees Kate Middleton ‘recoiling’ from a Black woman in Jamaica during their Caribbean tour.

The short clip had the culture minister of Jamaica, Olivia Grange extend her arm towards the Duchess, who recoiled and stepped back carefully from the lady.

The said video as well as a number of clicks from the same tour shared on social media have left the audience infuriated over the attitude of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Author-Journalist Omid Scobie, known for his work on ‘Finding Freedom’ – biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tweeted, “I do wonder what the hell palace organisers were thinking with some of yesterday’s photo moments.”

“The planning and recon that goes into every step of these engagements is next level, so how did no one think to avoid certain imagery?” he added, further pointing out the importance of ‘diverse teams’.

