Kate Upton welcomes her second child with husband Justin Verlander

American actor-model Kate Upton has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her athlete husband, Justin Verlander.

As reported by foreign media, supermodel Kate Upton, 33, and baseball pitcher Justin Verlander, 42, of the San Francisco Giants, embraced parenthood for the second time on Thursday, June 19, their reps confirmed.

According to the details, the couple, who are also parents to an elder daughter, have named their newborn baby boy, Bellamy Brooks Verlander.

She first sparked speculations regarding the second pregnancy this January, when Upton was spotted spending quality time with the sports person at the beach.

Notably, Upton and then-Detroit Tigers pitcher Verlander, who first met in 2012, started dating sometime in early 2014, launching one of sports and fashion’s most high-profile relationships. The two were engaged in 2016.

In November 2017, only two days after his epic World Series win with the Houston Astros, Verlander married the ‘Sweet Dreams’ actor in Tuscany, Italy, at a medieval church, overlooking the Montalcino valley.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in the following July, and Upton gave birth to their daughter, Genevieve, in November.

