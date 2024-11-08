THIS South-Indian movie is set to earn more than ‘Stree 2’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

With the massive success of ‘Stree 2’ earlier this year, and now ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the horror-comedy genre seems to be the tried and tested recipe of Box Office blockbuster, followed by the upcoming South-Indian movie, made over the budget of INR100 crores.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here The upcoming Malayalam-language horror thriller, directed by Rojin Thomas and written by R. Ramanand, has completed its filming schedule and is currently in the post-production phase, to be released next year. The first look teaser of the female lead, South cinema A-lister Anushka Shetty, released on her birthday yesterday, has sparked a significant buzz, getting moviegoers excited for the horror flick ‘Kathanar’, about Kadamattathu Kathanar, ‘the legendary priest who is believed to have lived in Kadamattom and possessed supernatural powers’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sree Gokulam Movies (@sreegokulammoviesofficial) Besides Shetty playing the pivotal character of Nila in her Mollywood debut, the film is led by Malayalam veteran Jayasurya in the titular role, along with Prabhu Deva and Vineeth. The cast also features Nitish Bharadwaj, Sandy and Kulpreet Yadav.

Also Read: ‘Baahubali’ actor Anushka Shetty gets fat shamed

Film producer Gokulam Gopalan backs the project under his banner Sree Gokulam Movies, with a massive budget of INR 100 crores. The title has already been predicted to be a grand blockbuster, surpassing the Box Office juggernauts like ‘Stree 2’ and the latest hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ of the same genre.

The first of the two-part film series ‘Kathanar’, titled ‘The Wild Sorcerer’ has been scheduled for release in early 2025.

In a first, the title will be released in at least 13 dubbed versions in addition to the original Malayalam, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, English, Chinese, French, Korean, Italian, Russian, Indonesian and Japanese.