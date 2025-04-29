Katherine Heigl weighs in on possibility of her Hollywood return

Emmy Award-winning actor Katherine Heigl, who moved to Utah with her family, opened up on the possibility of returning to Hollywood.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Hollywood star Katherine Heigl, best remembered for playing Dr. Izzie Stevens in the medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, the role which brought her both accolades and recognition, says she doesn’t regret leaving Los Angeles and moving to Utah for a peaceful family life, with her singer husband Josh Kelley and their three kids.

“I have found and carved out this peace for myself and for my family, and it brings me so much joy and contentment and clarity and grounding, and I just think, ‘Why mess with that?'” Heigl said in a recent tell-all with an American TV channel.

She continued, “Sometimes I ask myself if I should be in the game, if I should be hustling, if I should be more ambitious. And I just think I really don’t want to.”

“If you don’t want that, then don’t do it, just because you think that’s what you’re supposed to do, or that’s what society expects from you,” the actor maintained.

“I’m really happy and content, and I’m so grateful for the years I had in the industry, in the hustle,” Heigl furthered, adding that now is the time when her three kids, daughters Naleigh, 15, and Adalaide, 13, and a son, Joshua, 8, need her the most and she cannot commit months-long travels for the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Badlands Ranch (@badlandsranchpets)

“Nothing shoots in Utah, so I have to go on location, and it’s just it’s not something right now that I can fathom doing successfully. I think I would be so torn and divided. I don’t know how much of my attention I could give a project when I’m worried about my kids at home,” she explained. “When they’re little, that’s the most delicious and exciting time for you as a parent, but when they’re teenagers is when they need you the most, and that’s where I’m at. I just don’t see how I could go off and make a movie for three months or a television series for nine months.”

“When my children were younger, and though I will always regret so much of the time I missed with them while I was hustling, while I was working, I am grateful to be here now,” Heigl concluded.

Also Read: Salma Hayek credits Penelope Cruz for making it in Hollywood