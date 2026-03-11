Kathryn Hahn confirms her role in upcoming Disney film

Kathryn Hahn has been confirmed to appear as the sinister villain of Tangled, Mother Gothel, in the upcoming Disney live-action film.

On March 11, Tuesday, Hahn shared a video on Instagram revealing she had only recently discovered that “OOTD” is an acronym for Outfit of the Day. Further, the clip featured a T- shirt covered in cutouts of Mother Gothel, voiced by Donna Murphy. The post was captioned as “OOTD, Mother Gothel”.

The Emmy-nominated actress has confirmed her role in the upcoming movie as the villain who pretended to be Rapunzel’s (Teagan Croft) mother and hid her away from the world to benefit from her magical, long blonde hair.

Earlier, in January, Hahn was reported to be in talks for the role of this character. Development on Tangled resumed in October when Scarlett Johansson was eyed for Mother Gothel, but scheduling conflicts forced her to step away. The deadline was first to confirm the news.

Teagan Croft is set to play Rapunzel, the story’s central character, while Milo Manheim will take on the role of Flynn Rider, the charming rogue and thief known for his signature Smoulder.