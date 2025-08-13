Kathy Griffin debuts ‘new face’ at 64

Primetime Emmy-winning actor and comedian Kathy Griffin confessed she has gotten a facelift for the third time, as she unveiled her ‘new face’ to the world.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, titled ‘New Face, Same Kathy’, Griffin not only confirmed that she has undergone a facelift recently, but was also bold enough to confess that this is the third time she has gone under the knife for the anti-ageing procedure.

“I have a new face, you guys. I had a facelift,” the ‘Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List’ star, 64, began to say in the 25-minute-long video. “That’s right… by the way, this is my third.”

“I just think it’s funny that I’m even having one because it’s not like I’m known for my face,” she quipped, before adding, “The guy who did my facelift also did Sia. It’s funny Sia even got a facelift because you don’t ever see her face.”

“There’s a video of her without her backwards wig, and she had the best before and after pictures I’ve ever seen,” she continued to joke. However, Griffin was honest to admit, “It’s painful.” “These b—hes that are like, ‘It’s like getting a tooth filled, it’s nothing!’ No, it’s painful,” she added, before concluding the video on the pros of the cosmetic procedure. “The vanity takes over.”

Also Read: Kathy Griffin sparks concerns after unrecognisable new look