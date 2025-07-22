Katie Holmes eyes Dawson’s Creek reunion with new film trilogy

Katie Holmes is bringing back the magic of Dawson’s Creek in a new way. The actress, who starred in the iconic teen drama alongside Joshua Jackson, is writing and directing a new trilogy of films titled Happy Hours.

The project reunites her with her Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson, known for his role as Pacey Witter.

The two were seen filming in New York City this week, kicking off production for the first part of the trilogy.

Katie Holmes is not only directing but also starring in the films, showing her strong creative role in the project.

This marks a major moment for fans who have long hoped for a Dawson’s Creek reunion, and while this isn’t a direct return to Capeside, it brings Holmes and Jackson back together on screen after years apart.

Katie Holmes has directed several indie films before, including All We Had, Alone Together, and Rare Objects.

With Happy Hours, she steps further into the director’s chair while also taking on a lead acting role.

Joshua Jackson joins her in the story, which is said to focus on a couple dealing with their careers, family life, and relationship challenges.

This is Jackson’s first major screen appearance since his medical series Doctor Odyssey was cancelled after just one season.

The films will also feature Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., and Nathan Darrow.

Happy Hours is described as a character-driven dramedy, blending light-hearted moments with emotional depth.

Katie Holmes is deeply involved in every step of the process, from script to screen, highlighting her growth as a filmmaker since her Dawson’s Creek days.

The trilogy is being produced by Maven Screen Media and Bond Street Station, with support from STX Films.

Holmes is once again showing her talent beyond acting, and fans of Dawson’s Creek are sure to be excited to see her and Joshua Jackson share the screen again.