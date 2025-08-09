Suri Tom Cruise is twin of mom Katie Holmes in rare outing

Suri Tom Cruise is growing into a perfect younger version of her mother Katie Holmes, as she joined the actor on the sets of her upcoming film with Joshua Jackson.

In a rare public appearance, Tom Cruise’s estranged daughter Suri visited her mom on the sets of her upcoming trilogy, ‘Happy Hours’, in New York City, as she begins filming for her next directorial venture, co-starring her ‘Dawson’s Creek’ costar Joshua Jackson.

For the sighting, Suri kept the look casual, in a pair of khaki cargo pants and a white tank top, styled with a sleek brown belt and red sneakers.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood diva was captured in a tie-dye dress and blue pants, while having her hair up in a messy bun, as she walked alongside her grown-up daughter on the NYC streets.

For the unversed, Suri, 19, is the only biological daughter of Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, who is also father to two adopted children, Isabella, 33, and Connor, 30, with his second wife Nicole Kidman.

The teen star kid has been estranged from the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star since his divorce from Holmes in 2012. She cut all the remaining ties with Cruise after turning 18 last April, when she dropped his surname to start going by Suri Noelle.