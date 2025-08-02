Katie Ledecky Claims Seventh Straight 800 Freestyle World Title

Katie Ledecky, the unrivaled queen of distance swimming, secured her seventh consecutive 800-meter freestyle world championship title on Saturday in Singapore. The American swimming icon outlasted a fierce challenge from Canada’s Summer McIntosh and Australia’s Lani Pallister, solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest swimmers in history.

Katie Ledecky’s Historic Achievement

Ledecky’s seventh 800 freestyle world title breaks her own record of six victories in the 1500 freestyle and surpasses Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström’s six wins in the 50 butterfly. At 28, the Washington, D.C. native continues to dominate, proving her prowess against a field of younger competitors, including the 18-year-old McIntosh.

“I didn’t feel too much pressure coming into this race,” Ledecky told NBC Sports. “It’s been a great season, and I was happy with my training. I just wanted to enjoy the moment.”

A Thrilling Race Against Rising Stars

The 800 freestyle final was a battle of grit and strategy. Ledecky set the pace early, with McIntosh staying close. At the 700-meter mark, McIntosh briefly surged ahead by 0.14 seconds, threatening Ledecky’s reign. However, Ledecky found another gear, reclaiming the lead and finishing with a time of 8:05.62. Pallister took second at 8:05.98, while McIntosh settled for third at 8:07.29, marking Ledecky’s closest 800 freestyle world championship win.

“That last 100 was intense,” Ledecky admitted. “Lani and Summer were right there.”

Summer McIntosh’s Perspective

Despite her third-place finish, McIntosh remained optimistic. “I didn’t swim my best race, but it’s just the beginning,” she told CBC. “I know I can be faster, and this motivates me to keep pushing.” The young Canadian, who previously defeated Ledecky in the 800 freestyle at the 2023 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships, praised Ledecky as an “inspiration” and vowed to improve for future races.

Katie Ledecky’s Olympic Dominance

Ledecky’s 800 freestyle dominance extends beyond world championships. She is the only woman to win the same individual event at four consecutive Olympics (2012 London, 2016 Rio, 2021 Tokyo, and 2024 Paris), a feat matched only by Michael Phelps in swimming. As the niece of New York Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, she continues to inspire with her unmatched consistency and resilience.

Looking Ahead to 2028

McIntosh, a breakout star at the 2024 Paris Olympics with golds in the 200 butterfly, 200 IM, and 400 IM, skipped the 800 freestyle in Paris to focus on other events. Her performance in Singapore signals a potential showdown with Ledecky at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, promising an exciting future for the event.

For now, Ledecky is eager to take a break and spend time with loved ones. “I’m looking forward to swimming in the pool where I grew up,” she said. “It’s home, surrounded by the people I love.”

Katie Ledecky’s seventh 800 freestyle world title cements her status as a swimming legend, while her rivalry with McIntosh sets the stage for thrilling competitions in the years to come.