Katie Perry wons case over her own trademark

Australian designer Katie Perry won the right to sell clothes under her name.

On Wednesday, she claimed victory in a years-long trademark spat with US pop megastar Katy Perry.

Perry accused her far more famous namesake of trademark infringement, arguing she had claimed the “Katie Perry” brand before the singer became a global sensation.

But songstress Katy Perry said her music had already gone “viral” as the designer started selling clothes around 2008, and sought to have the Australian trademark scrubbed out.

An Australian court agreed with the singer, ruling in 2024 that the clothing trademark should be cancelled. But Australia’s High Court has now ruled in favour of the local designer on appeal, finding there was unlikely to be any risk of “confusion” between the two.

A representative for the singer told AFP that despite the legal action she “has never sought to close down” the Australian business.