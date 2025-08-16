Katie Price Fires Back at Peter Andre’s Claims with Cryptic Instagram Post

Katie Price, 47, didn’t hold back after her ex-husband Peter Andre dropped a bombshell statement, firing back with a mysterious Instagram post about “fake sinners” who “play the victim.” The drama kicked off on Friday, and it’s got everyone talking about the messy feud between the former reality TV power couple.

What Sparked the Latest Drama?

The bad blood between Katie and Peter, 52, has been simmering for years, but things heated up recently. Rumors have been swirling about a falling-out between Katie and their daughter, Princess, 18, especially after Katie was noticeably absent from Princess’ 18th birthday bash and left out of her new ITV reality show, The Princess Diaries. Katie claimed Princess’ management, Can Associates, told her to stay away from the show, but Peter wasn’t having it.

In a fiery statement on Thursday, Peter called out Katie for what he described as “16 years of baseless lies” from her and her family. He revealed that their kids, Princess and Junior, 20, have been in his care since 2018 for “well-documented reasons,” backed by a 2019 court order. Peter also pointed to past legal battles in 2011 and 2015, where Katie was ordered to pay damages and apologize for false claims against him and his team.

Katie’s Instagram Shade

Not one to stay quiet, Katie took to Instagram on Friday with a lengthy post that had fans raising eyebrows. She owned up to her past struggles, admitting, “I know I’ll always be a sinner.” Katie got real about her battles with addiction, mental health, and moments where she wasn’t the mom she wanted to be. But then she threw some subtle shade, calling out so-called “Saints” who “play the victim” to keep up a perfect image.

“They need a villain—or at least a Sinner—to look good,” she wrote, hinting that some people (ahem, possibly Peter?) rely on dragging her name to boost their own rep. She ended with a cheeky, “All you Sinners, keep your heads up. And Saints, it’s okay to not be perfect.”

Pleading for Peace

On the latest episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, Katie got emotional, saying she just wants to support Princess and Junior without all the drama. “I don’t care if I’m in the background, I just want to be there for her photo shoots, her signings, all of it,” she said. “It’s not fair to put Princess in the middle.”

Katie even called for a sit-down with Peter to “squash their beef” for their kids’ sake. Her sister, Sophie, chimed in, urging Princess to stand up to her management and push for Katie’s involvement. But Katie admitted Princess might be “scared” to speak out, given how tightly her career is controlled.

A Messy History

Katie and Peter were once the golden couple of reality TV, with a glitzy wedding and big-money deals. But their 2009 split after four years of marriage turned ugly, and they’ve been trading public jabs ever since. Katie has long accused Peter and their former management, Can Associates, of working against her. She even filed legal claims against Peter and their ex-manager Claire, alleging a smear campaign, but lost those cases and had to apologize publicly.

Now, Can Associates manages both Peter and their kids, which seems to be a sore spot for Katie. On her podcast, she hinted at “certain people who used to look after me” (likely Can Associates) keeping her away from Princess’ show, calling it “pathetic” and “sad” since she’s Princess’ mom.

Where Things Stand

Katie’s team told Daily Mail she’s in a better headspace now and is letting her lawyers handle things, done with the back-and-forth. Peter, meanwhile, hinted he’s got more to say about Katie’s claims in the coming months.

Will these two ever bury the hatchet for their kids? Or is this feud destined to keep making headlines? Fans are glued to the drama, waiting to see what happens next.