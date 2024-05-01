After Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif’s deepfake video goes viral

Katrina Kaif has become the latest Bollywood star to be targeted by deepfake technology, following Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh. A manipulated video has been circulating online, featuring Katrina speaking in French and promoting a book Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore by Bina Kak.

The video’s caption claims that the audio has not been altered, only the voiceover, and that Katrina and Salman Khan have a close relationship with Bina Kak, who wrote the book “Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore”. However, it is unclear what the original context of Katrina’s speech was, and how it has been edited for this viral video.

In 2017, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attended the Mumbai launch of Bina Kak’s book, Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore. Salman’s father, Salim Khan, a veteran screenwriter, also joined them at the event. A video from the launch was recently shared on Katrina’s fan page, featuring her speaking French fluently, but with the assistance of AI technology.

Netizens have expressed alarm and skepticism upon seeing the manipulated video of Katrina Kaif speaking French. One user commented, “The deepfakes are getting really scary!” Another user questioned, “Does she actually speak French and Arabic?” while a third user wondered, “Is this video rigged or is she genuinely speaking French?” The comments reflect a mix of concern and confusion about the authenticity of the video and the capabilities of deepfake technology.

Deepfake Video Controversy Hits Bollywood

Recently, a manipulated video featuring Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh went viral on social media, showing the actors apparently supporting the opposition Congress party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Mumbai DCP Datta Nalawade, deepfakes are created using computer algorithms and multiple photos of the same individual. In response, social media platforms have taken down some of the videos while leaving others up.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif’s latest film, Merry Christmas (2024), a bilingual noir thriller inspired by Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage), is currently streaming on Netflix. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a significant role.