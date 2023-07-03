After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif exits ‘Jee Le Zaraa’?

Following the buzz of Priyanka Chopra exiting ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, reports are that Katrina Kaif has walked out of the women-led title as well.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor also backed out of Farhan Akhtar’s ambitious project following parallel lead Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured departure.

Citing the key sources of the production, a Bollywood magazine reported that Kaif has walked out of the women-centric road trip film and the makers are now considering a couple of A-listers to replace her.

While there is no official confirmation about her exit, the reports also suggest that producers are in talks with Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma for the hotly-anticipated title. However, Bollywood buffs are of the belief that it is a great opportunity for makers to rope in Deepika Padukone for the role.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor-director Akhtar announced his next road-trip project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in 2021, with three leading divas of the industry, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in leads, while the rising star kid, Ishaan Khatter was roped in to play a pivotal part.

However, the global star Chopra reportedly walked out of the project earlier this week, citing scheduling conflicts due to her Hollywood commitments.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the story for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is written by the celebrated duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

