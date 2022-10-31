Katrina Kaif gets Harley Quinn makeover for Halloween

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif posted pictures and video of her as the DC Comics character Harley Quinn for Halloween and they are going viral on social media.

The celebrity shared viral pictures and video of her as the DC Comics character, played by Margot Robbie in the live-action adaptations, on Instagram. Her clicks showed in the trademark outfit and hairstyle.

Moreover, Katrina Kaif also held the signature steel baseball bat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The “Race” star’s photo album and video has millions of Instagram likes. Her actor husband Vicky Kaushal along with many of her co-celebrities showed toward her with their comments.

Earlier, the questions of Harley Quinn’s appearance in DC Extended Universe’s live-action adaptations came under question due to the franchise’s rebooting.

However, Hollywood director James Gunn had confirmed that the character Harley Quinn will appear in future live adaptations of DC Extended Universe.

Harley Quinn’s live-action character first appeared in “Suicide Squad“. She appeared in its sequel “The Suicide Squad” too. Her character had a standalone film named “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)“.

