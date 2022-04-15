Katrina Kaif reacts to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, which was held in Mumbai on April 14.

Katrina Kaif congratulated the couple on tying the knot and wished them all the love and happiness.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram stories to share a picture of the recently married couple and wrote “Congratulations to you both- all the love and happiness <3 <3 <3”

Katrina and Ranbir have been a very popular couple on and off the screen. Their chemistry in the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was widely appreciated. Reportedly, the actors built a special bond during the shooting of the movie.

The couple also co-starred in movies like Jagga Jasoos and Rajneeti.

The Ek Tha Tiger star and Ranbir Kapoor were reportedly in a relationship for nearly six years and rumours of their wedding had also circulated in the past years.

However, the Bollywood beauty tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021.

